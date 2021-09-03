Palm Springs American Legion and Disabled Veterans Cpl. Lopez Fundraiser

The Coachella Valley is coming together to support and remember a local fallen Marine.

Thursday evening, dozens attended Palm Springs’ Village Fest to enjoy a night out. Lee Wilson Jr. and his fellow veterans spent their evening on North Palm Canyon raising funds for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Association in honor of Cpl. Hunter Lopez.

Palm Springs Legion Post 519 and Chapter 66 of Disabled American Veterans participated in this event.

If you would like to donate visit Help Support the Fallen.