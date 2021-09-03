Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Donate Homes to Indio Families

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians helped secure homes for 3 families in need Friday.

The tribe and the families all participated in a dedication ceremony in the Pueblo del Sol mobile home park of Avenue 46 and Clinton Street.

Almost a year ago, several families in the Pueblo del Sol community lost their homes to a tragic fire.

Three mobile homes burst into flames with smoke billowing as high as the eye can see.

One of the families’ children suffered burns while trying to save their siblings as the flames intensified.

The new donated homes cost nearly half a million dollars.

The families, tribesmen and Indio City officials were all in attendance of the event.