High Heat Prevalent During Holiday Weekend

Most of the Inland Empire will be in the triple digits this Labor Day weekend, prompting the National Weather Service Friday to issue a Heat Advisory, recommending that people take extra precautions while outdoors.

The NWS posted the advisory for 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday, covering all of the valleys in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Temperatures at higher elevations are forecast to be milder but still unseasonably warm.

A Weather Service statement advised, “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun.” It added, “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Meteorologists said a ridge of high pressure building over Central California will dominate the region, reducing relative humidity and creating bone-dry conditions.

“With the heat building in, combined with dry fuels and diurnal winds, a few hours of elevated fire weather conditions are possible for inland areas each afternoon this weekend and early next week,” the NWS stated.

The ridge will cede to lower pressure systems going into Tuesday, drawing moisture from the coasts and returning temperatures to more seasonable levels, forecasters said.

Highs in the Riverside metropolitan area from Saturday to Monday will generally be just over 100 degrees, with overnight lows in the low 70s. In the Coachella Valley, the mercury will top out at 110 degrees over the three-day period, with lows in the 80s, while in the San Jacinto Valley, highs will be in the low 100s, and lows in the low 70s.