NBCares Silver Linings Rotary 9/11 Golf Tournament

The Rotary International District 5330 does a lot of good in the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

The organization is spread out internationally with 200 countries and 1.2 million members worldwide with a motto of service above self.

This weekend they are hosting a golf tournament at Eagle Falls Golf Course to raise funds for our local first responders and fallen firefighters.

The event lands on the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.

For more information visit District5330.org.