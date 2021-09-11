Former Shadow Hills HS Athlete, Isaiah Ortega-Dage Dies After Being Hit by Truck

On September 11th, 2021 former shadow hills high school star athlete, Isaiah Ortega-Dage tragically passed away at the age of 23. At around 12am that morning, Isaiah and a female driver pulled over on the right side of palm drive going northbound. Isaiah was walking on the driver’s side when a truck hit him. The female driver tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at 12:16 am.

Police arrested the truck driver who appeared to be under the influence, the California Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

We here at NBC Palm Springs mourn this tragic loss with the rest of the Coachella Valley. Our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah’s friends and family.