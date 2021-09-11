Valley Resident Desirae Krawczyk Makes History After Winning her Third Grand Slam of the Year

Desirae Krawczyk made history at the US Open Saturday morning by winning the mixed doubles title with her partner, Joe Salisbury. They defeated Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

With this victory, the Palm Desert high school product achieved the rare feat of winning three of four grand slam mixed doubles titles in the same year. After she won the French Open with Salisbury and Wimbledon with Neal Skupski. She becomes the seventh player, male or female, to have accomplished that in the open era.

“Honestly to think about that, it’s just, it’s just crazy to me. I’m just happy with you know, how well I’ve done. It hasn’t really just sunk in yet, but now I’m just happy to be able to play in front of a lot of friends and family here and to play with Joe and me have our whole team with us. So it’s just been it’s been a good two weeks.”

Congrats to our tennis star, Desirae Krawczyk, we are all so proud of you back home, champ!