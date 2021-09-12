Nighttime Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Next Week for I-10 Tune-Up Project

(CNS) – Nighttime road work and associated lane and ramp closures will continue next week along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley.

Crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, for more than a year and a half.

Alternating lane and ramp closures will continue Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day westbound along the entire length of the project and eastbound between Beaumont and Banning.

The westbound Morongo Trial off-ramp that closed Sept. 7 will reopen Sept. 18. Caltrans recommends the use of Main Street or Malki Road as detours.

Starting Sept. 19, the westbound Malki Road off-ramp in Banning will be closed until Sept. 30. Caltrans recommends the use of Morongo Trail and Main Street as detours.

No weekday lane closures are planned during daytime hours, though crews will continue working during the day at various points along the thoroughfare this week.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes and replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Caltrans has set up a website for project-specific updates at http://www.i10tuneup.com.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.