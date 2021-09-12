Two People Killed in Palm Desert Crash ID’s

(CNS) – The Riverside County coroner’s office Sunday named the two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert that also injured a third person.

The crash was reported at 4:33 a.m. on Highway 111 at Fred Waring Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Gilberto Gomez, 52, of Indio and Oscar Juarez Barrios, 17, of Mecca were both pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The seriously injured patient was taken by paramedics in a ground ambulance to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the crash.

