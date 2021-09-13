DSUSD High School Teacher Dies of COVID-19 Complications

The staff and students in the Shadow Hills Knights community are mourning the death of Christopher Trujillo, who worked as an English teacher at the high school and died of COVID-19 complications.

Trujillo was apart of the Knights family for the past five years.

In a message sent out by school administrators, Trujillo was described as a teacher that “touched the lives of so many of our Knights… building their ability to express themselves through writing and helping them develop a deep love of literature.”

Trujillo passed Saturday, September 11, 2021.

At this time there is no information about funeral arrangements.