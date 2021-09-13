Suspected Fatal DHS Hit and Run Driver Arrested

A Desert Hot Springs man is in police custody after a fatal hit and run collision over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol said the person driving the pickup was located a short distance from the scene of the collision.

Jose Roberto Tafoya- Flores, 41, was arrested early Saturday morning on Two Bunch Palms just east of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to Riverside County booking records.

Not long after midnight Saturday, 23 year old Isaiah Ortega-Dage was hit by and killed by a pickup truck that did not stop after the collision on Palm Drive near Varner Road.

Tafoya-Flores is facing 7 felony counts including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run death and DUI with injury, and 2 misdemeanor counts.

His bail is set and $75,000 and his next court appearance is September 15th.