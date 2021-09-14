Half Acre Brush Fire Ignited in Thousand Palms

(CNS) – A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday near railroad tracks in Thousand Palms was quickly brought under control by Riverside County Fire Department crews.
The non-injury blaze was reported at 10:05 a.m. near Interstate 10 and Monterey Avenue and burned about a half-acre of tamarisk trees before crews stopped its forward progress at 10:48 a.m.
No injuries or damages were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
