Man Accused in Fatal Shooting Outside DHS Police Station Pleads Not Guilty

(CNS) – A man accused in a fatal shooting near the Desert Hot Springs Police Station last week pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Tuesday.

Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting a man identified as “Javier T.” near the police station’s parking lot, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

During his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Tuesday, Martinez pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies. He also faces sentence- enhancing allegations of using a firearm to inflict great bodily injury in commitment of the murder.

Jesus Gabriel Pena, 39, was charged in the case with one felony count of accessory in a felony for allegedly assisting Martinez in hiding. Pena also entered a not guilty plea.

Both defendants were ordered to return to the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Sept. 23 for a felony settlement conference.

Desert Hot Springs police responded to a report of a shooting victim near the police station parking lot at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 8 and found “Javier T.” suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at a hospital.

Investigators identified Martinez as the suspect and arrested him at an undisclosed location in San Diego County. How they linked him to the shooting was not revealed.

Martinez and Pena are both being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Martinez is being held on $1.05 million bail while Pena is being held on $50,000 bail.

