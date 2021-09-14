Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Collision in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A motorcyclist in Palm Springs was hospitalized with major injuries after colliding with another vehicle Tuesday.

Palm Springs Fire Department medical personnel responded to a two- vehicle collision report at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Racquet Club Road, where they found the motorcyclist in critical condition.

Fire personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital. According to officials, the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The identity of both drivers and details concerning the vehicles themselves were not immediately available.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:25 p.m. and the Palm Springs Police Department secured the scene for investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.