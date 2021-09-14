Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Appointed to Transgender Advisory Council

(CNS) – Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton was among the appointees to California Transgender Advisory Council, whose formation was announced Monday by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

Kounalakis said she created the Transgender Advisory Council to bring attention to the issues faced by the transgender community and “bring more understanding of the community.” It is believed to be the first in the nation, according to Kounalakis.

“At a time when so many political leaders see transgender Americans as a political opportunity to exploit and target, Lt. Gov. Kounalakis is reaching out to help, integrate and provide opportunity,” Middleton said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues within California’s transgender community and the lieutenant governor to advance employment, housing and health care opportunity and equity for all Californians.”

