The Coachella Valley’s “Team Mom” Talks About Her 40-Day Unity Ride and Next Fundraiser

A local woman who goes by “Team Mom” stops by The Morning Show to talk about her 40-day journey to serve others called “Unity Ride 4 Homeless” and her newest mission to coordinate volunteer opportunities with local high school students to serving our community.

Margaret Webb, otherwise known as Team Mom, created Team Mom Charities to give back to her community.

Teen Mom Charities is hosting a veteran’s barbecue Saturday, September 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grocery Outlet of Cathedral City. The Desert Hot Springs Golden Eagles Football team will be volunteering.

