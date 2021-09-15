Palm Springs To Host Grand Opening Event For New Homeless Center

(CNS) – Palm Springs and Martha’s Village and Kitchen, in partnership with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, will be holding an official grand opening for the Palm Springs Access Center on Sept. 30, it was announced Wednesday.

The city will hold the event at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Springs Access Center located on 225 S. El Cielo Road.

Mayor Christy Holstege, Palm Springs City Council members, Linda Barrack, CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen, and Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, will provide opening remarks.

The Palm Springs Access Center, which began operation on Aug. 31 and is run by Martha’s Village and Kitchen, provides wraparound services for homeless individuals.

These services include “helping individuals obtain permanent and supportive housing, health, disability, Social Security and other benefits, along with computer training, and assistance filling out job applications,” according to city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell.

The center also provides showers, bathrooms, vouchers for laundry services and bus passes to those in need of assistance.

“The city of Palm Springs is thrilled to partner with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to provide much needed professional wraparound services for homeless residents on the west end of the valley,” Holstege said. “Martha’s is one of the largest and most respected providers of homeless services in Riverside County and we thank them for stepping up to partner with Palm Springs to help us support those in need.”

The new Palm Springs Access Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

