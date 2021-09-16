Willowbrook Riding Club prepares to leap into their show season

Willowbrook Riding Club has been teaching equestrian training out in Desert Hot Springs since 1992. They teach horseback riding to beginners and competitive riders.

Their upcoming season includes five shows which are open to the public to come by and watch.

September 26th

October 24th (Derby show)

January 2nd February 13th

June 5th

The “Hunter Derby” show next month is expected to bring a crowd since the top five finishers could win a prize of $1,200.

Sarah Vierra, Instructor at Willowbrook Riding Club says,

“The “Hunter Derby” is probably the most exciting. It’s all about bringing the art and tradition of bringing true horsemanship back to the show ring. It’s really about displaying the form of the horse, the athleticism, and their handiness.”

Willowbrook is completely self-funded but they welcome guests that want to donate sponsorships for horses or riders.