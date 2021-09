Adopt Don’t Shop: Saturday is Clear the Shelters Day at Palm Springs Animal Shelter

It’s another Clear the Shelters event happening this weekend at Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Catie Voglio from the shelter stops by and introduces us to Candy and Domino, both available ahead of the Clear the Shelter event!

Clear the Shelters is Saturday, September 18 from 9:30 a.m. At the event, you’ll be asked to spin a wheel to determine how much you’ll pay for adoption: The fate is in your hands!