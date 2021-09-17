Residential Fire Extinguished in Indio

(CNS)- Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish a residential fire Friday in Indio.

Fire crews responded to a single-story family residence in the 40000 block of Calle Ebano — not far from the Riverside County Fire Department Station No. 80 — with heavy fire in the front of the house. Firefighters were able to knock the blaze down by 5:22 a.m., said a Riverside County Fire Department spokesman.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

