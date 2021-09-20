Boy & Girls Club, X-Bots Robotics, PPG Foundation Build Mobility Cars for Toddlers

A group of Cathedral City Boys and Girls members are using robotics for the greater good.

On Saturday, the kids along with the help of X-Bots Robotics and PPG Foundation built specially designed physical therapy cars for toddlers with cerebral disorders.

The X-Bots Robotics Mobility pilot program allows members of the Boys and Girls Club (BGC) to learn and work with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

Students have to measure, cut and drill pieces together. The vehicles are battery operated and are modified with pvc pipes, padding and special covers.

The mini-vehicles will help about 60 younger children with mobility disorders.

The program happened across several Southern California cities, Saturday , Sept. 11, and had nearly 300 participants including the X-Bots Robotics teams and BGC members.

To learn more about the X-Bots Mobility Program visit xbotsrobotics.com.