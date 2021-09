Four People Trapped in Elevator Rescued in Palm Desert

(CNS) – Four people, including three children, were rescued from an elevator that malfunctioned at a building in Palm Desert Sunday.

An adult and three youngsters became trapped in the elevator when it got stuck between floors just before 12:40 p.m. in the 30 block of Willow Ridge, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded and removed them from the elevator without injuries, fire officials said.

