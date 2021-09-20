Illegal Marijuana Grow Discovered After Blaze Contained in Pinyon Pines

(CNS) – A fire that erupted Monday at a Pinyon Pines property led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow, prompting a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Pinyon Drive, roughly halfway between Anza and Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that several engine crews were sent to the location, and they encountered a quarter-acre of vegetation in flames, as well as a camper and outbuilding.

The fire was fully contained at 2:10 p.m., officials said.

While mopping up around the property, which appeared unoccupied, firefighters discovered evidence of illegal marijuana cultivation activity, fire officials confirmed.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to initiate an investigation.

There was no word on who might have been tending the grow, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.