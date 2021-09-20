New Music Festival Coming to Palm Springs Air Museum Winter 2021

Well known music festival giants are banding together to bring a Winter EDM music Festival like no other.

Splash House and Goldenvoice are bringing ‘Desert Air” to the Palm Springs Air Museum December 10-11, 2021.

Musical selections include, “the world’s best selectors … ranging from Innervisions’ icon Dixon, the magnanimous and playful German producer DJ Koze, the Bronx’s prodigal house sons The Martinez Brothers, South Korea’s music-fashion globetrotter Peggy Gou and enigmatic Detroit tastemaker Moodymann,” according to a press release.

Other artists in the line up are Compton’s Channel Tres, Jayda G, TSHA, Patrick Holland, Mason Collective, Perel, Chris Stussy and Chloé Caillet.

Attendees can expect the same type of resort-style accommodations with the Desert Air package partner hotels, The Saguaro and Renaissance.

General admission pass prices start at $130, VIP passes start at $230 and hotel Packages start at $750.

Proof of full vaccination will be required to enter the venue. However, the plans and mandates may change, according to the press release.

For more information visit desertairfest.com.