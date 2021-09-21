Artificial Intelligence makes way to the Kimpton Rowan

Artificial Intelligence has officially made way to Palm Springs.

IHG Hotels & Resorts – known for brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Indigo – has designed the hotel room of the future, partnering with Josh.ai to create a completely voice-controlled room at the Kimpton Rowan downtown.

“If you want to watch NBC, you could just say ‘Josh NBC please’ and the TV will turn on to NBC,” said Brian McGuinness, SVP of Global Guest Experience for IHG.

This technology allows guests to complete tasks like customizing shades, controlling the TV or music, or switching lighting among several other things.

The program is in a testing phase, but select customers are being invited to stay in the room and fill out a questionnaire following their stay in order for the company to get feedback and improve the system.