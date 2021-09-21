Destigmatizing Alzheimer’s Disease on World Alzheimer’s Day with ‘Right at Home’ of Palm Desert

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and as of 2020, there are approximately 50 million people worldwide with dementia.

It’s a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss possibly leading to less responsiveness over time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases are usually found in people over the age of 65, but it can affect younger people, too.

It’s important to destigmative the illness and have more open and honest conversations according to senior care experts at Right at Home. Frank Billante from Right at Home stops by The Morning Show to discuss what we can do if someone we know is living with the horrible disease.