Filmmaker Recounts Traumatic Abduction in “Untold: This is My Story”

Gina Garcia believes that when it comes to trauma, no story should go untold and that’s why she wrote and directed “Untold: This is My Story.”  The film recounts her harrowing experience and its effects on her as seen by family and friends.  It’s ultimately a story of human resilience.

“Untold: This is My Story” makes its way to the desert for the annual LGBTQ+ film festival Cinema Diverse.  Garcia will be present for the Q & A immediately following the screening on Thursday at 8 p.m.  For tickets, click here.

I spoke with the filmmaker about the making of “Untold: This is My Story.”

