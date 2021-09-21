Series of Quakes Rattles Remote Area Near Anza

City News Service

A series of small earthquakes rattled a remote area of Riverside County near Anza Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The initial quake, with a magnitude of 3.7, struck at 3:41 p.m. about five miles south of Mountain Center, and roughly 15 miles east-southeast of Hemet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Minutes later, a smaller quake measuring 2.1 struck, followed a larger 3.5-magnitude temblor just before 4 p.m. At least two small aftershocks, both less than 3.0, hit moments later.

