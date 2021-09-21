Suspicious Circumstances Cause Police to Surround Palm Springs Restaurant

Ceci Partridge

Palm Springs Police and SWAT are responding to a suspicious circumstance at Pete’s Hideaway.

Just before 4p police responded to the 600 block of S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Witnesses on the scene tell NBC Palm Springs a man is held up inside of the restaurant with a gun.

Everyone inside of the restaurant except for the suspected person with a weapon left the building.

Police have closed South Palm Canyon Drive near Sunny Dunes Road and ask that the public avoid the area.

NBC Palm Springs has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

