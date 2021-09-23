Kaitlyn Dever Talks About Ben Platt and “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie

I enjoyed the big screen version of “Dear Evan Hansen.” The very essence of the play, which is really a tragedy of errors, is translated well on the screen along with all the feels! From director Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), the film has the original Broadway Evan Hansen, Ben Platt, reprising his role. Playing Zoe Murphy, the girl of his dreams, is Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart,” “Unbelievable”).

I spoke with Dever to talk about her interest in her role, working with Ben Platt, and what she thinks of those people commenting that he is too old to play the part. Wait ‘til you see what she says.

“Dear Evan Hansen” sings its way to theaters on September 24th.

For my complete “Dear Evan Hansen” interviews, click here.