Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopening Delayed a Week

(CNS) – The reopening date for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has been pushed back seven days to Oct. 11, the company announced Wednesday.

The tramway closed Sept. 7 for annual maintenance for track rope repositioning, changing of pendant ropes and mechanical and electrical testing, with its reopening initially scheduled for Oct. 4.

The delay was caused due to several days of weather issues and trouble acquiring replacement parts, Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch said.

“While we regret the inconvenience this may cause our guests at this time, our number one goal is always the safe and reliable operation of the tram when we do reopen,” Bartsch said.

