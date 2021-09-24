Man Who Died in Two-Vehicle Collision In Coachella Identified

(CNS) – A man who died in a two-vehicle collision in Coachella Thursday was identified as a Mecca resident, authorities said Friday.

Luis Nicolas, 36, was found dead at the scene of the collision that happened at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 52 Thursday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Another victim was also involved in the crash, and was in need of transportation to a hospital for minor injury treatment, according to the department.

Riverside County sheriff coroners identified Nicolas late Thursday evening after notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.