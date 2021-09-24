NBCares Silver Linings Coachella Water Conservation Scavenger Hunt

The City of Coachella is assisting residents learn about the city and saving water with a new and fun initiative.

The Coachella Water scavenger hunt allows for any one to participate and learn about water conservation.

The hunt includes about 20 locations around Coachella that have QR codes that lead participants to a web page about water conservation.

A “passbook” is available as several Coachella public buildings, the library and Sixth Street Coffee.

Playing is simple and the Coachella Water scavenger hunt lasts until Sept. 30, 2021.

To learn more about this interactive way to conserve water and learn about Coachella visit conservecoachella.com.