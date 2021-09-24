One Injured In Mobile Home Blaze In Thermal

(CNS) – One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Thermal Friday.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the blaze reported at 12:02 p.m. Friday in the 75500 block of Harrison Street and found a mobile home consumed by fire, according to fire officials. One person was transported to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The fire, which was being investigated, was knocked down shortly after firefighters arrived, and resources would remain on the scene for approximately one hour, CalFire tweeted just before 1 p.m.

