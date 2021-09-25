Cathedral City Gym Shows Fitness Can Be Fun, Support Physical and Mental Health

Good energy, good music, and great workouts- those are just a few of the things you can expect from 111 Conditioning, a local gym in Cathedral City.

“I love the energy here. I love the people here,” said Danielle Cummings, a member of 111 Conditioning. “The workouts are really unique.”

Owner Jamie Jimenez is a second generation Mexican-American business owner, following in the footsteps of his father who owned a welding business.

“Through the example he set through his business, I was able to learn what happens when you work hard and you invest yourself in your passion,” said Jimenez.

For Jimenez, that passion is fitness. He opened 111 Conditioning in 2016, using his welding experience to build his business from the ground up.

“Between my father and I, we built all the equipment that’s in here with what we knew how to do which was weld,” said Jimenez. “We made all of our squat racks, our monkey bars, (and) our equipment rack.”

The gym offers a fun and energetic atmosphere, influenced by Jimenez’s Mexican heritage.

“It’s all about music, it’s all about fun and being hospitable to anybody, so I kind of take that same mindset to the gym,” said Jimenez.

For members, 111 conditioning isn’t just a place of enjoyment. They may play hard, but they also work hard.

“I feel dead every time- dead on the inside, but alive on the outside,” said Rene Tovar, a member at the gym. “But I love it, I love it every time. We love to complain but we love it here.”

Through his customized workout plans and diverse classes, Jimenez hopes to show others that staying fit is achievable, and improves your quality of life.

“It’s just a way to help the community in a mental aspect and physical aspect as well,” he said. “One little bit of working out can go a long way down the road for you.”

111 Conditioning offers both group and private fitness classes. They are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit their website 111conditioningclub.com or check them out on Facebook and Instagram @111conditioning.