Are You a Match? Here’s Why We Need More Life-Saving Bone Marrow Donors

Thousands of Americans are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers or blood diseases every year. They depend on life-saving stem cell transplant, more commonly known as bone marrow transplant, but finding a match can be difficult and daunting, and sometimes even heartbreaking, partly because of a lack in donor diversity.

Scott MacGregor’s daughter received a life-saving transplant when she was seven years old. He shares her story to inspire others to become part of the National Marrow Donor Program.

To learn more about the National Marrow Donor Program and to register to become a part, click HERE.