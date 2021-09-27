Doja Cat Debuts Makeup Line with BH Cosmetics

(CNS) – Rapper, singer and songwriter Doja Cat announced a collaboration Monday with Los Angeles based makeup company BH Cosmetics.

The Doja Cat makeup line is inspired “by the divine energy of nature and all its prismatic elements,” according to the company, and will be “full of sumptuous textures, high-impact colors and electrifying metallics.”

“Doja Cat is a true creative genius and we were honored to work alongside her to launch this special collection,” Yannis Rodocanachi, CEO of BH Cosmetics, said in a statement.

The L.A.-based rapper said in her own statement: “This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager. One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”

The collection items range from $9 to $36, and will include eyeshadow palettes, soft brushes, highlighters, lip glosses and more, according to the company. As with all BH Cosmetics products, they will be cruelty-free, vegan and clean.

The collection will be available Oct. 3 on bhcosmetics.com and will debut in-store at ULTA.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.