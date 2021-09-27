Palm Springs Dog Park Renamed in Former City Manager’s Honor

The former City Manager of Palm Springs will have a dog park renamed in his honor.

According to the City of Palm Springs, former City Manager David H. Ready was an integral part of the park’s creation.

The dedication will include a new plaque unveiling.

The renaming ceremony will take place Tuesday, September 28, at 8 a.m. behind Palm Springs City Hall at 222 N. Civic Drive.

The Palm Springs Dog Park consists of 1.6 acres of fenced-in grass with fire hydrants, dual purpose canine/human drinking fountains, picnic tables and benches, solar lighting and shade structures.

Dogs run and play leash-free. Separate play area for small dogs.