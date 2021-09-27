Two Riverside County Men Killed, Identified in I-10 Crash

Authorities identified the two men killed in a single vehicle rollover Sunday afternoon.

CHP officers say Thomas D. Blosser, 31 of Desert Hot Springs, and Derrick S. Laub, 33 of Hemet, were the occupants of the Kia Forte.

Witnesses say the Forte was heading eastbound on I-10, east of the Whitewater cut-off, when the car abruptly veered right and crossed several lanes. The Forte then went off the road and into the dirt embankment, flipped and landed on its roof.

Both Blosser and Laub were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says both occupants were wearing seatbelts, and they have not ruled out any contributing factors including drugs or alcohol until toxicology samples are processed.

The cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the CHP’s San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000.