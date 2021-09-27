WATCH: What Can We Learn About Domestic Violence with the Gabby Petito Case?

In the days since Gabby Petito’s remains were found, and her death ultimately declared a homicide, police have faced questions for how they handled the case. Social media users point out there were warning signs in the Moab Police Department’s body cam video of Gabby and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, that show there was domestic abuse.

Dr. Margaret Cochran, Ph.D. is a psychologist, licensed clinical social worker, and mental health expert. Dr. Cochran says domestic abuse and violence aren’t rare and police officers aren’t necessarily trained to recognize the signs. She discusses the Gabby Petito case with The Morning Show.