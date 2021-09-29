NBCares Silver Lining Paint El Paseo Pink

Fall has arrived and the15th annual Paint El Paseo Pink is ramping up their efforts to bring awareness to this event and its purpose during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This NBCares Silver Linings shares Elyssa Weintraub’s story, someone who’s been behind the scenes of the Paint El Paseo Pink event and a cancer survivor.

The 2-mile walk will be the first major outdoor event in Palm Desert on El Paseo and will happen on Saturday, Oct. 9th at 8 a.m.

Online registration is $35 at www.paintelpaseopink.org, and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Proceeds from this event will stay in the Coachella Valley and benefit Desert Cancer Foundation.