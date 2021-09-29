Novak Djokovic World No. 1 has withdrawn from the BNP

The number one male tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has decided to not attend the Fall 2021 BNP Paribas Open,

The Wednesday announcement was made from his twitter account.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, My favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year,” said Novak Djokovic.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from #BNPPO21. pic.twitter.com/qU6HV10pKa — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 29, 2021

The BNP Paribas Open tournament director Tommy Hass also issued a statement.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall,” said Tommy Haas, Tournament Director. “We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”

Last week 20218 BNP winner Naomi Osaka pulled out from this year’s tournament, an announcement that was also made on twitter.

2018 Champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from #BNPPO21. We look forward to seeing you in 2022, Naomi 💚🌴 pic.twitter.com/Sz6tCZ7wdI — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 22, 2021

The BNP Paribas Open runs from October 4 to October 17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.