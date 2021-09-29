Single-Vehicle Crash in Desert Hot Springs Leaves 1 Woman Dead, 1 Injured

(CNS) – A single-vehicle rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday left a 22-year-old woman dead and a woman passenger with serious injuries, authorities said.

The Riverside County Fire Department said it responded at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday to the 35900 block of Dillon Road, where a Nissan Altima had overturned multiple times.

Crews found the driver dead and the passenger in need of transportation to nearby a hospital by helicopter, according to officials.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts, and both were ejected from the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero.

Neither woman was publicly identified.

According to the CHP, the driver was driving in the southbound lane of Dillon Road when she drove into the northbound lane to pass a slower vehicle.

The driver then lost control in an attempt to avoid a car coming toward her in the northbound lane, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times, according to Quintero.

