Job Fair Looking to Fill Caregiver Positions Set for Tuesday

(CNS) – A virtual job fair focused on filling hundreds of caregiver positions throughout Riverside County is scheduled for Tuesday, and prospects were encouraged to participate.

The Department of Public Social Services is seeking to increase the ranks of In-Home Supportive Services personnel as demand for IHSS resources continues to expand.

Up to 1,000 positions need to be filled, according to DPSS.

“We’re looking for people who have a passion for serving our growing aging population and other vulnerable individuals,” IHSS Public Authority Director Eva Krottmayer said.

“Our caregivers are vital to helping clients lead full and independent lives as much as possible.”

Krottmayer said that the greatest need at the moment is in the Coachella Valley, as well as in the communities of Anza, Blythe, Hemet and Idyllwild.

Recruitment drives are ongoing. There are currently about 34,000 IHSS caregivers available to assist 40,000 seniors countywide. Some of the caregivers are related to the residents who receive services under the IHSS system, which is state-mandated.

The system is focused on assisting the aged, but disabled adults also qualify. Caregivers offer help with personal grooming, light housekeeping, food service and transportation.

“The program is needed more than ever as one in every five of the county’s 2.5 million residents is age 60 or older — a population projected to swell by 250% in coming decades,” according to a DPSS statement.

The base wage for an IHSS caregiver is $14.50 an hour, and workers are entitled to benefits, including flexible work arrangements and sick leave.

Applicants must pass a background check in order to be hired.

Anyone interested in applying was asked to call the IHSS information line at 888-960-4477.

The online job fair Tuesday will be available via https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/8739-ihss-countywide-fair-2021 and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.