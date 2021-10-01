Danielle Macdonald on Opera, Singing, and “Falling for Figaro”

Danielle Macdonald wowed us as a rapper wannabe in “Patti Cake$,” a beauty contestant wannabe in “Dumplin’,” and now, fall in love with her all over again as an opera singer wannabe in “Falling for Figaro.” Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:

From award-winning director Ben Lewin (The Sessions, The Catcher Was A Spy) Falling For Figaro follows a brilliant young fund manager named Millie (Danielle Macdonald, Patti Cake$, Dumplin), who quits her job and ends things with her longterm boyfriend in order to fulfill her dream of becoming an opera singer — in the Scottish Highlands. She begins intense vocal training lessons with renowned but fearsome singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Joanna Lumley). It is there she meets Max, another of Meghan’s students who is also training for the upcoming “Singer of Renown” contest. The competition between Millie and Max gradually evolves into something different and deeper.

I spent some time with Danielle Macdonald to talk about her interest in “Falling for Figaro,” working with the always super-funny Joanna Lumley, her dynamics with Hugh Skinner, and the experience on singing on-set.

“Falling for Figaro” arrives in select theaters October 1st.

