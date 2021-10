NBCares Silver Linings Safe House of the Desert

Human trafficking is a huge problem here in the Coachella Valley, and local nonprofits are doing something about it.

Representatives with Safehouse of the Desert speak with Sandie Newton to share a little bit about why it’s so important that we recognize human trafficking as an issue.

They also talk about an upcoming fundraiser October 7th that will benefit those in need in the Coachella Valley.

For more information visit SafeHouseoftheDesert.com.