Train Fire Causes I10 Near Palm Desert To Close

(CNS) – Interstate 10 near Palm Desert was closed Friday as firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out on the exterior of a train.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of the blaze at 12:33 p.m. near Dinah Shore Drive and Pacific Avenue and found a container on a train that had caught fire.

TRAIN FIRE – Rptd 12:33 PM. Near Dinah Shore Dr and Pacific Ave in Palm Desert. Firefighters are on scene of an exterior fire on a container of a train. I-10 is closed between Cook St and Monterey Ave. #PacificIC pic.twitter.com/U8cO6XRVj1 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 1, 2021

Calfire reported that the I-10 between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue would be closed for an unspecified time as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

Union Pacific Railroad stopped all railroad traffic in the area, according to officials.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.