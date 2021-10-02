New this weekend, the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” and an uplifting tearjerker on Netflix called “Maid.” Here’s my pick of the week.
Manny the Movie Guy on “The Many Saints of Newark,” Netflix’s “Maid”
- ABS CBN
- Alan Taylor
- ANC News
- Andie MacDowell
- Anika Noni Rose
- Book
- Brian De Palma
- Cinema
- Coppola
- David Chase
- death note
- East Coast
- Film
- film critic
- Godfather
- Hard Work
- HBO
- homelessness
- Host
- housekeeper
- Housekeeping
- interviews
- James Gandolfini
- Johnny Boy Soprano
- Jon Bernthal
- Livia Soprano
- low pay
- Mafia
- MAID
- Maid Hard Work Low Pay and A Mother’s Will to Survive
- Maid series
- Manny the Movie guy
- Margaret Qualley
- Memoir
- Michael Gandolfini
- Mobsters
- Molly Smith Metzler
- Movie
- Movie Review
- nbc palm springs
- Netflix
- New Jersey
- Newark
- Nick Robinson
- Novel
- Philippines
- poverty
- Scorsese
- Stephanie Land
- Survive
- TFC
- The Conjuring
- The Filipino Channel
- The Leftovers
- The Many Saints of Newark
- the nice guys
- The Sopranos
- Tony Soprano
- Vera Farmiga
- Warner Brothers Pictures
- WB
Manny The Movie Guy