‘It’s October 3rd’: Palm Springs Resident (and Mean Girls Star) and TV Host Fiancé Talk About Starting a Local Business During a Pandemic

October 3rd has become and iconic day for fans of the film “Mean Girls.” It’s stolen from a scene in the movie where Cady Heron answers her crush’s question about the date and it’s taken off with memes, video tributes and an unofficial celebration of the millennial-favorite film.

The actor at the center of the October 3rd reference is Jonathan Bennett. Bennett and fiancé, Jaymes Vaughan, made the jump to move to Palm Springs full time during the pandemic. Vaughan is a TV host and actor as well, and the two started their own travel company called OUTbound Travel. Their travel company hosts cruises for LGBTQ+ adventures with an emphasis on building community and friendship while exploring the world.

Vaughan and Bennett sit down with The Morning Show to talk about travel, Palm Springs (like their favorite local restaurants) and of course, October 3rd.

To learn more about OUTbound Travel CLICK HERE.