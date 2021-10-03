Local Bakery Serves A Taste of Mexico To The Coachella Valley

Diana’s Bakery is a local panaderia, baking up authentic Mexican pan, or bread, to the Coachella Valley community.

“(It’s) your typical, Mexican cultural bread,” Martitza Corra, an employee. “(The owner) wanted to incorporate something that all of his family was going to look forward to and love, and what more than sweet Mexican bread. He wanted to bring a little piece of happiness from his hometown”

A Native of Mexico, owner Roberto Andrade said the bakery he’s been running for six years now, was once just a dream.

“It was one of my dreams to open a business,” said Andrade. “Like a restaurant, a small taqueria, a bakery.”

Now, being a business owner is his reality, first opening Diana’s bakery as a panaderia, and expanding it to a taqueria.

For Andrade, it was important to bring flavors of his hometown of Puebla Mexico to the valley.

“(There’s) not too many bakeries here in the valley, so I miss my bread,” said Andrade.

“(Roberto) wanted to bring a little piece of culture from his hometown,” said Corra. “He wanted to incorporate something that all of his family were going to look forward to and love and what more than sweet Mexican bread.

Families come in early in the morning to get breakfast, lining up to purchase some of the most coveted items, including the conchas.

“It’s the number one item hot item,” said Corra. “It’s a sweet bread.”

The family plans to continue serving the baked goods to the valley for years to come, to give some a taste of Mexico, and others a taste of home.

“(Roberto wants) to keep incorporating his culture and keep it going,” said Corra. “Not just for him, but we know that our Hispanic people tend to miss that little piece of culture from home.

For more information about Diana’s Bakery, visit their website or Facebook page at Diana’s Bakery (@DianasBakeryCoachella).