BNP Paribas Returns; Will Run Through October 17th

The BNP Paribas Open is back and being the world’s 5th largest annual tennis tournament, many people are excited about the return. There are some pointers people need to know about before heading to the tennis gardens this year, NBC Palm Springs breaks down what you need to know.

“I’ve come to this tournament for 30 straight years and only missed it in 2020,” Bruce Firestone, Coachella Valley Resident.

“We wanted to come early so we could see all the young stars,” said Carol Mcneilage, visiting from Florida.

As people arrived at the Tennis Gardens, many were excited to gain entrance to see the up-and-coming tennis stars on qualifying day, and this year to help keep people safe. Attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination via the Clear app.

“We’ve got this app on the phone clear, and all our documents, our vaccination, everything is on there, I think it’s great. plus my clear bag,” explained Mcneilage.

And for those who have a hard copy of their vaccination card, this year the venue is doing their best to create a contactless guest experience and will have staff onsite to help you upload your information digitally.

“This is the first day, we’re just entering for the first time this year, this tournament, but I have every expectation that things are going to be very smoothly done,” added Firestone.

Those who have worked the event many times before are also excited to see tennis fans pour in from all over.

“This is always great, it’s great for the fans, it’s great for the valley, it’s a great venue, it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can see the people right here they all have smiles on their faces and there’s a lot of shops that they can come in and enjoy themselves and the weather is great,” said Bill Prince, an employee with Resort Parking.

“It’s fantastic, it’s a beautiful area, I love this area, I love the desert,” said Debbie Lewis, visiting from Florida.

As every year, the tournament is expected to attract fans from all over the world, and the venue is prepared to help accommodate non-U.S. attendees.

“The tournament and the grounds keep getting better every year, there are just more enhancements, there’s more spectator-oriented conveniences, every single year,” said Firestone.

“They’re excited to get back here and see this happening again, and they can’t wait till it happens again in march,” added Prince.

The tournament will be running through October 17th and will be returning months from now in March of 2022.